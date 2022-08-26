Watch Now
Man sentenced to 80 years for 2019 homicide outside Connor's Pub in Broad Ripple

Posted at 10:54 PM, Aug 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-25 22:54:49-04

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man was sentenced to 80 years in prison for the 2019 fatal shooting at Connor’s Pub in Broad Ripple.

Curtis Baker was found guilty of murder earlier this month in the shooting death of Alfred Hayes. The jury trial lasted two days.

“Justice has prevailed for Mr. Hayes and his family, and we are grateful to those who came forward with information,” said Prosecutor Mears. “We will not tolerate senseless violence in our community. I commend the diligent work of investigators, the trial team, and witnesses that led to this moment.”

According to witnesses, an argument inside the pub led to the shooting. It is believed that Hayes confronted a person for pushing a staff worker when Baker approached Hayes and shot him. During the investigation, multiple witnesses identified Baker as the suspect.

