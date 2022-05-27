Man shot and killed at apartment complex in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — A man is dead after a shooting early Friday morning at an apartment complex on the northeast side of Indianapolis.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to an apartment complex in the 10100 block of Tinton Court around 2 a.m. This is near East 42nd Street and North Mitthoefer Road on the report of a person shot.

When they arrived, officers found a man who was dead with at least one apparent gunshot wound, IMPD Lt. Shane Foley said in an email.

Additional details haven't been released at this time.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477).

