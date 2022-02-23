Watch
Man shot in the chest and dropped off at hospital in Kokomo dies

Kokomo police found crime scene in 1600 block of North Wabash Street
Posted at 9:57 AM, Feb 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-23 09:57:22-05

KOKOMO — A 25-year-old man is dead after they were shot in the chest early Wednesday morning in Kokomo, according to police.

The man, identified as Izjohn Trice, of Kokomo, was dropped off at Ascension St. Vincent Hospital around 1:30 a.m. with a gunshot wound to the chest, according to a press release from the Kokomo Police Department. The man later died.

Officers later found a crime scene at residence in the 1600 block of North Wabash Street, according to the release.

The case remains under investigation and additional details haven't been released at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Capt. Mike Banush at 765-456-7278 or the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at 765-456-7017. Tips can also be reported anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477).

