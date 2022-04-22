Man shot Thursday on northeast side of Indianapolis dies at hospital

INDIANAPOLIS — A man who was shot Thursday evening on the northeast side of Indianapolis died Friday at the hospital, according to police.

The man, who hasn't been identified yet, was shot around 6 p.m. in the 4300 block of Stouffer Lane. He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Officer William Young said his death is being investigated as a homicide.

The ongoing investigation is being led by Detective Christopher Higgins. Anyone with information is asked to call him at 317-327-3475 or email him at Christopher.Higgins@indy.gov.

Tips can also be reported anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477) or online.