Watch
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local NewsIndianapolis Crime News

Actions

Man shot Thursday on northeast side of Indianapolis dies at hospital

impd.jpg
Smith, Andrew
Changes could be on the way for IMPD
impd.jpg
Posted at 2:29 PM, Apr 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-22 14:29:14-04

INDIANAPOLIS — A man who was shot Thursday evening on the northeast side of Indianapolis died Friday at the hospital, according to police.

The man, who hasn't been identified yet, was shot around 6 p.m. in the 4300 block of Stouffer Lane. He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Officer William Young said his death is being investigated as a homicide.

The ongoing investigation is being led by Detective Christopher Higgins. Anyone with information is asked to call him at 317-327-3475 or email him at Christopher.Higgins@indy.gov.

Tips can also be reported anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477) or online.

MORE STORIES: 2022 Marion County homicide map | 2022 Marion County homicide victims | 2021 Marion County homicide victims

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Click here now to sign up!