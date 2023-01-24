Man stabbed, found dead on downtown Indy street

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis recorded its 15th homicide of the year Tuesday morning when a person was found fatally stabbed on a downtown Indianapolis street.

According to IMPD, officers reported to 200 S. Illinois Street, near the intersection of Illinois and Georgia streets, for a report of a person dead. When they arrived they located an apparent adult male dead with stabbed wounds.

The man died at the scene.

No arrests have been made.

If you have information, contact IMPD Det. Chris Winter at 317-327-3475 or by email at Christopher.Winter@indy.gov.

You can also leave an anonymous tip by contacting Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.