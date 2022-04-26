Man tasered by IMPD officer dies in custody

INDIANAPOLIS — A man who was tasered twice by an IMPD officer early Monday morning died.

The man, whose name has not been released, was in police custody on the northeast side of Indianapolis. Officers initially went to the residence shortly before 4 a.m. for a disturbance call.

Upon arrival, officers made contact with an adult male and his parents.

The man’s father told police the man was “having a psychosis”, according to IMPD. The man was observed to be moving around the home naked, sweating and bleeding from the mouth, according to police.

The man, reportedly 6’2” and 280 pounds, left the direct eyesight of officers multiple times and after 10 minutes of negotiations with the man, he allegedly ran at an officer. IMPD said at this time, an officer tasered the man twice, hitting him in the chest with at least one of the two prongs.

According to IMPD, the man continued to resist after the taser was used. Officers then placed him in two pairs of linked handcuffs.

When medics arrived, the man did not respond to a request to roll over, according to the police department.

According to IMPD, the medics on the scene began administering CPR as there was no pulse found.

The man was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The officers who were directly involved have been placed on administrative leave, according to IMPD. The department said multiple officers were wearing body cameras that were active during the incident.

The IMPD Critical Incident Response Team went to the scene to conduct a criminal investigation. IMPD Internal Affairs and the Indianapolis-Marion County Forensic Services Agency are also investigating.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office responded and is investigating the nature and cause of death.

The civilian-majority Use of Force Review Board is conducting a review of the officers’ use of force. This will occur after the conclusion of the criminal and administrative investigations are complete.