Man to serve 36 years after firing gun at Delaware Co. sheriff's deputy during domestic call

MUNCIE — A man has been sentenced by a Delaware County judge to serve 36 years in prison in connection to the 2018 attempted murder of a sheriff's deputy who was responding to the man's home for a report of domestic battery.

A jury previously found Shane Shumate, 26, of Montpelier, guilty during a February trial, according to a news release from the Delaware County Prosecutor's Office.

Prosecutors said Shumate fired a gun at a Delaware County sheriff's deputy who was responding on Jan. 30, 2018, after receiving a report that Shumate beat a woman and tried to prevent her from calling the police.

When officers arrived, Shumate left the home through the back and pointed a .22 caliber revolver at the deputy. Officers commanded him to drop the gun, and he then fired a shot at the deputy but missed, striking a house directly behind the deputy instead.

The deputy then returned fire and struck Shumate, ending the standoff, according to the Prosecutor's Office.

Shumate was convicted of attempted murder, domestic battery, and interference with the reporting of a crime.

Delaware County Prosecutor Eric Hoffman commended the responding officers and the deputy prosecutors who worked on the case.