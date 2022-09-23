Man wanted for murder arrested after being cited for littering by Greenwood officer

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was arrested in connection with a deadly stabbing last month on Indianapolis' south side after he littered in front of a Greenwood police officer and provided a false identity when questioned, according to court documents.

Christopher Rawlings, 26, was wanted on suspicion of murder in the death of Aaron Flora, 23, when he was approached by that officer Tuesday in the 1700 block of South U.S. 31 following a disturbance, a probable cause affidavit shows.

The affidavit alleges that Rawlings provided the false name Jose Garscea during questioning by the Greenwood police officer during the disturbance run.

Without a crime being committed by Rawlings, the officer was unable to demand his legal name.

When Rawlings threw a cigarette onto the ground while talking to the officer, then the officer was able to take down his information for a littering infraction, according to court documents.

Rawlings refused to provide his name and was taken into custody as John Doe, according to court documents.

Upon learning Rawlings' true identity, he was booked and has now been charged with murder stemming from the death of Aaron Flora.