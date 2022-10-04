Watch Now
Man who fatally shot pregnant woman in 2019 to serve 30 years

ANDERSON — A man convicted in the 2019 death of his pregnant girlfriend and her two unborn children will serve 30 years in prison with 10 years suspended.

A Madison County judge handed the sentence down to Skye'lar D. White on Friday after he pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter with an enhancement of feticide.

The voluntary manslaughter charge carries a sentence of 25 years and the feticide enhancement carries 15 years.

White was originally charged with one count of murder and two counts of feticide. The feticide charges were dismissed as part of the plea agreement.

Prosecutor alleged that in August 2019, White fatally shot Alexis Wasson, who was 21 weeks pregnant with twin boys at the time.

According to court documents, White told his mother it was "an accident."

