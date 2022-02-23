Watch
Man's death declared homicide after Indianapolis police respond for welfare check

Eldon Wheeler/WRTV Photo
A man was found injured and later pronounced dead in a homicide early Tuesday in the 400 block of North Oakland Avenue after police responded for a welfare check.
Posted at 8:51 PM, Feb 22, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — A man's death early Tuesday in the city's Englewood neighborhood was declared a homicide after police responded to a home for a welfare check.

IMPD officers found the man injured while responding about 6 a.m. to the 400 block of North Oakland Avenue, said Officer William Young.

He was later pronounced dead by medics.

Police did not immediately disclose additional details.

The cause and manner of the man's death are not yet available.

Anyone with more information is urged to contact IMPD Homicide Detective Andrew McKalips at 317-327-3475 or Andrew.McKalips@indy.gov. Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.

This is a developing story.

