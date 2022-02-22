One dead, one injured in shooting near 34th and Keystone in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead and another person is injured after a shooting Tuesday afternoon on the north side of Indianapolis, according to police.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the scene around noon near East 34th Street and North Keystone Avenue.

When they arrived, they found two people who were shot, IMPD Officer Samone Burris said. One person later died and the other person is stable.

At this time, additional details haven't been released.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477).

