Man's death following August incident is ruled homicide, Indianapolis police say

INDIANAPOLIS — A man's death from injuries he suffered in late August has been ruled a homicide, police say.

Dennis Stombaugh died in September after officers found him injured in Downtown Indianapolis on Aug. 27, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. His death was determined to be a homicide on Nov. 11.

Officers responded about 8:15 that August night to the intersection of North Delaware Street and East North Street to complete a welfare check on Stombaugh, who was bleeding.

At the scene, police found Stombaugh with head injuries. He was speaking to offices up to the point he was transported to a local hospital.

The case was assigned to a homicide detective on Sept. 9, two days before Stombaugh died from his injuries.

Police have not provided additional information.

IMPD Detective Daniel Smith is investigating and can be reached at 317-327-3475 or Daniel.Smith@indy.gov. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS).