Man's death from August injury in downtown Indianapolis ruled suspicious

INDIANAPOLIS — A man's death stemming from an August injury in Downtown Indianapolis has been ruled suspicious, officials say.

Dennis E. Stombaugh, 64, died Sunday from injuries he suffered Aug. 27 at the intersection of North Delaware Street and East North Street, the Marion County Coroner's Office said.

In a Monday email, the coroner's office said Stombaugh's death was a homicide. But on Tuesday, IMPD said that information was preliminary and an autopsy hadn't been completed yet.

"This is currently a death investigation with suspicious circumstances," IMPD Lt. Foley said in an email to WRTV.

The coroner's office told WRTV there were indications Stombaugh may have been assaulted but that an official manner of death hadn't been determined as of Tuesday.

However, evidence to date indicated the possibility of a homicide.

A report by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department shows police responded about 8:20 p.m. that day to the intersection for a report of a person injured.

The report lists the event as a "non-criminal incident".

It wasn't immediately clear what exactly happened leading up to Stombaugh's injury.

When asked for additional details about what led to Stombaugh's death, Foley told WRTV, "We hope to be able to provide more information after the autopsy."

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Editor's Note: A previous version of this story stated the death was ruled a homicide based on information from the coroner's office. Police later told WRTV the determination was preliminary.