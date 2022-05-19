Marion County judges say new law means courts don't need to monitor The Bail Project

INDIANAPOLIS — Marion County's criminal court judges say a new state law means the courts no longer need to support or monitor The Bail Project, a non-profit that pays bail for defendants who otherwise could not afford to pay.

"The new law effectively renders moot a charitable bond organization's need for court support.," Presiding Judge Amy Jones said in a letter to The Bail Project dated May 18.

"The Marion Superior Court will adhere to the requirements of the new law."

In December, the judges suspended a 2018 agreement to support The Bail Project, which set up local rules for how the group would post bail and how it would be returned when a case is concluded. Judges at the time wanted the group to provide additional information, including a list of all defendants they've assisted since 2018.

Judges now say the local rules set up in the agreement are no longer necessary, thanks to the new law that imposes strict limits on The Bail Project and other charities that pay bail for poor people who face criminal charges.

"The statute sets standards for determining a persons eligibility for bond assistance as well as clear rules on the return of bond money to the organization less costs, fines, fees, representation costs and restitution," Jones said in the letter.

WRTV has asked The Bail Project's representatives for comment.

Earlier this month, the ACLU of Indiana sued the state to block the new law, calling it an "unconstitutional attack" that unfairly targets The Bail Project and hurts low-income Hoosiers.

Since 2018, the Bail Project has bonded out nearly 1,000 Hoosiers facing criminal charges. Of those people, 800 are in Indianapolis.

The Bail Project has come under scrutiny over the last year after three clients it helped make bail were later accused of committing violent crimes.

In January 2021, The Bail Project paid $1,500 to bail Marcus Garvin out of Marion County Jail on charges of felony battery after he allegedly stabbed a man at an east-side convenience store in December 2019. Garvin was free on bail and wearing a GPS ankle bracelet on July 24 when Marion County prosecutors say he stabbed Christie Holt to death at an east-side motel on July 24. Garvin was charged with murder on Aug. 3.



Also in January 2021, the group paid a portion of the bail for Travis Lang who had been jailed on a cocaine-possession charge. On Oct. 1, prosecutors say Lang shot Dylan McGinnis to death and wounded a woman in a car on the east side. Lang was charged with murder, attempted murder, robbery and other crimes.



In April 2021, The Bail Project paid a $750 bail that freed Deonta Williams, who had been jailed on a felony burglary charge. Williams, 20, is accused of making a fake 911 call to lure two Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers to his location before he stabbed them in an unprovoked attack. Prosecutors charged Williams with attempted murder.

