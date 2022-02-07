Watch
Marion police arrest one in double homicide investigation

Andrew Smith/WRTV Photo
Posted at 10:24 AM, Feb 07, 2022
MARION — Two people are dead and another is injured after an incident on Sunday in Marion, according to police.

Marion Police Department officers were called around 6:40 p.m. to the 200 block of West 1st Street on the report of a man yelling for the police, according to a press release.

During their investigation, officers found two adults who were killed and one person who had a "severe laceration" and was taken to get medical help, according to the release.

One person was arrested and preliminarily charged with two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder, according to the release.

Formal charges haven't been filed yet, according to online court records. WRTV doesn't name suspects until formal charges have been filed.

