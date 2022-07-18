GREENWOOD — The mother of the 12-year-old hit by a bullet fragment during the Greenwood Park Mall shooting took to social media to share with friends, family and the community as she continues to process what took place.

During a Facebook Live video, Alison Dick explained what her family experienced on Sunday.

Dick explained that her mother took 11-year-old Abby, 12-year-old Bella and 14-year-old Audrey to the mall to do some school shopping.

After shopping, Bella and Audrey were eating food in the food court when they heard gunshots coming from a person near the restroom, according to Dick.

When they noticed this, they ran toward the exit. While running, Bella felt a “stab-like” pain in her back, according to Dick.

The girls returned home. When they were home, Bella explained to Alison that her back hurt.

This is when, according to Alison, they realized a piece of metal sticking out of Bella’s back.

In a panic, due to the proximity to her spine, the family called 911.

Bella was transported to the hospital via ambulance where the metal was removed.

According to Greenwood Police Chief James Ison, the 12-year-old was hit by bullet fragments that possibly ricocheted off a wall inside the food court.

“The kids and mom are completely traumatized by it all,” Dick said.

The 12-year-old was one of two injured in the shooting. Three others were killed.