Mother of Chris Beaty files wrongful death lawsuit against City of Indianapolis, IMPD

INDIANAPOLIS — The mother of a man killed during May 2020 protests in downtown Indianapolis is suing the City of Indianapolis and the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Debra Cooper — the mother of Chris Beaty — claims officials failed to protect Beaty and the general public by failing to provide adequate training to police officers. The wrongful death lawsuit was filed Tuesday in the U.S. District Court in the Southern District of Indiana.

The suit names Mayor Joe Hogsett and IMPD Chief Randall Taylor in their individual and professional capacities.

It alleges Hogsett "failed to provide for and maintain the public safety in downtown Indianapolis." and that the City failed to provide training for police officers, "the need of which was obvious and the inadequacy of training was likely to result in a violation of constitutional rights." It goes on to claim, "The municipal entity demonstrated a deliberate indifference to the rights of the plaintiff by failing to provide such training."

In addition, it claims IMPD failed to properly train its officers to implement an Incident Action Plan in the event of a protest following the murder of George Floyd by former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin. The suit says Taylor was responsible for implementing the IAP.

Beaty, 38, was fatally shot on May 30 as he walked through the alley near his apartment building after a robbery had occurred. He was a business owner, former IU football player and Cathedral High School graduate.

"We believe Chris Beaty was shot and killed doing what we know to be his nature — taking care of his neighbors and his city," Marion County Prosecutor Mears previously said.

Three people — Marcus Anderson, Alijah Jones, and Nekeyah Shields — have been charged in connection with Beaty's death.

WRTV has reached out to the Mayor's Office as well as Cooper and her attorney for comment.

IMPD Lt. and spokesman Shane Foley said in a written statement, Out of respect for the judicial process, we do not comment on pending litigation."

This is a developing story.