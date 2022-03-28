Watch
Motorcyclist killed in crash in Greenfield after running from Henry County deputies

WRTV / Composition
Posted at 7:01 AM, Mar 28, 2022
GREENFIELD — A 27-year-old man is dead after running from Henry County deputies and crashing his motorcycle into a car in Greenfield, according to police.

Henry County Sheriff's Office Major Jay Davis said Spencer Goodwin, of Spiceland, took off from a deputy who tried to stop him around 6:45 p.m. Sunday near the Flying J Truck Stop on State Road 3 because he was wanted on a warrant.

Goodwin continued to run from deputies into Hancock County where he eventually ran a red light and struck a car near State Road 9 and McClarnon Drive, Davis said. He died at the scene.

Greenfield Police Department Deputy Chief Charles McMichael said Greenfield officers were stopping traffic in the area of the chase. The police department and the Hancock County Fatal Accident Crash Team are still investigating the incident.

The driver of the car Goodwin struck was taken to the hospital, McMichael said. Their condition is unknown.

