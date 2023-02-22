Mt. Vernon head basketball coach arrested for OWI in Shelby County

SHELBYVILLE — Earlier this week, Mt. Vernon (Fortville) boys basketball coach Ben Rhoades was arrested and is now charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

According to police, Rhoades was leaving the Horseshoe Indianapolis Casino in Shelbyville when security informed police of a possible intoxicated driver.

A Shelbyville officer observed Rhoades’ driving erratically before beginning a traffic stop. Rhoades then rejected a breath test and was taken into custody on a warrant for a blood draw.

Following the arrest, the Mt. Vernon Community School Corporation provided the following statement:

"MVCSC received notice that an employee, Mr. Ben Rhoades of Mt. Vernon High School, has been arrested and was released this weekend. With it being a personnel matter, we have legal limitations and are not able to share anything further. Pursuant to our policy, we have placed the employee on leave while the situation is under review.

Mt. Vernon High School staff will be supporting the classes and students impacted during his absence. Mt. Vernon will continue to stay committed to providing academic excellence for all Mt. Vernon students and will strive to ensure this situation does not alter an optimal learning environment for all students. We will remain diligent in ensuring nothing minimizes that priority while we provide support for our students and staff."

Rhoades is due in court at 8:30 a.m. Thursday in Shelby County.

He was hired as head basketball coach in May 2018.

The Marauders (13-8) are scheduled to play Friday night for their final regular season home game.