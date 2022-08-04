Muncie man accused of killing own mother charged with murder

MUNCIE — A man has been charged with murder after authorities alleged he killed his own mother and claimed famed TV host Ryan Seacrest told him to do it.

The charge was filed Thursday against Myron J. Armstrong, 28 — four days after police say he stabbed his mother Sondra Armstrong to death at their Muncie home.

Police arrested Myron Armstrong Saturday while they responded that morning to the 1000 block of North Burns Street for a report of a stabbing. Sandra Armstrong had called 911 to report her injury, according to a probable cause affidavit.

When officers arrived, they found Sandra Armstrong stabbed in the chest. Responders provided medical aid to her, but she died en route to a local hospital.

Police later saw Myron Armstrong walking away before he told them "I stabbed my mom," the affidavit alleges.

Myron Armstrong told police during an interview that Ryan Seacrest told him to stab his mother and said it wasn't right for him to do it but he was relieved it was over.

An initial court appearance for Myron Armstrong hadn't been scheduled as of Thursday.

If convicted, he could be sentenced to up to 65 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.