Muncie police fatally shoot man during standoff; Indiana State Police investigating

MUNCIE — A man died after Muncie police shot him during a standoff early Thursday after he appeared to point a gun at officers, police say.

Police encountered the 45-year-old man as they responded to a call for a domestic situation at a home on the city's north side, according to Indiana State Police.

Officers responded about 1 a.m. to the 1500 block of East Andover Avenue after receiving a call for a domestic disturbance. It was there they found the man inside the home and attempted to negotiate with him, ISP said. A SWAT team arrived in the meantime.

At some point during the encounter, officers heard gunshots inside the home and then saw the man in the window of the home and "allegedly pointed what appeared to be a firearm at officers," according to ISP.

Officers then fired their rifles "at least once", striking the man.

The man was given medical treatment but later pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was injured.

State police have not disclosed the names of the officers involved in the shooting.

ISP is leading an investigation, which is standard procedure with shootings involving police officers.

"This is an active investigation by the Indiana State Police, and once completed, will be turned over to the Delaware County Prosecutor for review and determination of charges, if any, to be filed," ISP said.