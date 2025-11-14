Murder charge dropped as man takes plea in Indiana State Police trooper's death

HENDRICKS COUNTY — The murder charge against Eddie Pernell Jones was dropped Friday as he entered a guilty plea on the third day of his jury trial for the death of Indiana State Police Trooper Aaron Smith.

Jones, 20, of Sikeston, Missouri, pleaded guilty to resisting law enforcement causing death, attempted aggravated battery and attempted battery with a deadly weapon..

No sentencing date has been set, and the court did not immediately know how many years Jones faces. Officials said more information will be released later.

Provided

The charges stem from the June 28, 2023, death of Trooper Smith, a 5-year veteran of the Indiana State Police. Smith was killed while trying to deploy stop sticks to end a police chase on Ronald Reagan Parkway near Interstate 70 in Hendricks County.

Jones was driving a stolen 2016 Chevrolet Traverse that struck and killed Smith during the pursuit, according to police.

The chase began when ISP troopers spotted the stolen vehicle in the 4900 block of Kentucky Avenue in Indianapolis. When officers tried to stop the car, Jones fled, leading to the pursuit that ended tragically on Ronald Reagan Parkway.

Jones, who was 18 at the time of the incident, was arrested at the scene. DeMareon L. Curry, 19, who was also in the car, received more than two years in prison for resisting law enforcement.

Smith was rushed to Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition but died from his injuries.

