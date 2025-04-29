New victim identified from Fox Hollow Farm

WESTFIELD — The Hamilton County Coroner has identified another victim of suspected serial killer Herb Baumeister.

The remains of Daniel Thomas Halloran were recovered from Fox Hollow Farm in Westfield.

Fox Hollow Farm is the former residence of suspected serial killer Herb Baumeister. Investigators believe Baumeister picked up men in gay bars and brought them back to his home where he killed them in the early to mid-1990s.

Investigators believe at least 25 people fell victim to Baumeister, who police have said lured gay men to his home at Fox Hollow Farms in the mid-80s and 90s and killed them.





Around 10,000 bones have been found on the property. The fragments are the remains of possibly up to 25 men, but no one for sure knows how many.

With the identification of Daniel Thomas Halloran, investigators have now identified 10 victims.

The Hamilton County Coroner identified Halloran's remains through advanced forensic testing and genetic genealogy conducted by Othram Inc., a cutting-edge forensic laboratory specializing in DNA analysis.

“This identification is a significant development in our ongoing efforts to provide answers to the families of those who went missing,” said Jeff Jellison, Hamilton County Coroner, in a news release. “We are grateful for the expertise of Othram and the advances in forensic science that made this possible.”

The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office continues to work alongside law enforcement agencies and forensic experts — including Indiana State Police, University of Indianapolis Human Identification Center, and Marion County Coroner’s Office — to analyze unidentified remains recovered from the property.

Authorities look for more remains in the Baumeister case on December 4, 2022.

Authorities encourage anyone with information regarding missing persons potentially connected to this case to contact the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office at 317-770-4415.

