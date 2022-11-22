Noblesville man charged with attempted murder in Fishers road rage shooting

FISHERS — A Noblesville man faces charges of attempted murder, aggravated battery, criminal recklessness and pointing a firearm after a road rage incident Thursday night.

According to court documents, Trevor Dahl, 24, was arrested Sunday in connection with a road rage shooting near the intersection of E. 96th Street and Hague Road.

Court documents allege Dahl fired a gun at least three times at a Honda Accord last Thursday. One of the shots struck a man driving the Honda, causing him to rear-end a Camaro sitting on the street.

The road rage incident began with an incident in the parking lot of the Meijer store located at E. 96th and Hague Road.

According to a passenger in Dahl’s car, the driver of the Honda Accord honked at Dahl and sped around them.

The passenger said to police that this angered Dahl and caused him to follow the driver of the Accord. When the driver of the Accord brake checked Dahl for following too closely, Dahl’s anger grew, according to court documents.

Moments later, video shows Dahl pulling up alongside the Accord and firing multiple shots into the car.

The driver of the Accord was struck in the knee, causing him to crash into another vehicle.

With the help of license plate readers, police were able to track Dahl’s white Acura back to a car dealership where he loaned the car.

Officers were eventually able to detain Dahl at his place of employment, the car dealership, on Saturday.

Dahl is scheduled in court for an initial hearing on Wednesday at 1:15 p.m.