Noblesville man sentenced to 121 months for owning toddler, infant pornography

INDIANAPOLIS — A Noblesville man has been sentenced to more than 10 years in prison for distributing and receiving child sexual abuse materials.

Chakra Dasari, 34, was sentenced to 121 months.

According to court documents, Dasari was found to be in possession of child sexual abuse materials that depicted toddler and infants being forced into sexual conduct with adults.

During a search warrant in May 2021, the content was found by investigators.

Dasari made multiple false statements to investigators during a recorded interview, denying that he had ever sent or received sexually explicit images or videos of minors. Dasari stated to police that he only “might have said certain things (I’m) not proud of” during his conversations with another Mega user.

United States Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana, Zachary A. Myers and IMPD Chief Randal Taylor made the announcement.

“The defendant joined others online to share heinous images depicting the sexual abuse of babies and toddlers,” Myers said. “Those who are gratified by the sexual exploitation of the most vulnerable of victims are a tremendous danger to our communities. The outstanding investigators of the Indiana ICAC Task Force will continue to work tirelessly with our U.S. Attorney’s Office to identify these criminals and send them to prison, where our children are out of their reach.”