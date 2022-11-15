Off-duty IFD firefighter accepts plea deal after attacking 69-year-old man

INDIANAPOLIS — An off-duty Indianapolis firefighter has entered a plea agreement and pleaded guilty to criminal recklessness after attacking a former Indiana State Representative.

Thomas Gatto was charged with felony battery resulting in moderate injury and criminal recklessness after shoving former Indiana state representative Pat Kiely to the ground in September 2021.

The incident, according to court documents, occurred near the Indiana Statehouse when Gatto became angry with Kiely for blocking the sidewalk while riding in a pedal cab.

Gatto and the group he was with reportedly were making fun of his father for being too old to walk and needing a cab.

Following the attack, Kiely, 71, required stitches for a cut on his face.

Gatto was linked to the crime via bystanders and social media accounts.

Gatto was sentenced to a suspended six-month jail sentence and non-reporting probation. He also was ordered to pay $8,500 in court fees.

According to IFD, Gatto was suspended without pay for 30 days following his arrest.

When the suspension ended, he was assigned to administrative duty.

IFD provided the following statement to WRTV following the verdict.

“As we have learned, the legal process regarding his case was resolved on November 10th with no pending felony charge. IFD will review our policies to see if additional discipline is warranted. Pending that review and possible additional discipline, Private Gatto will return to active duty.”