Officer shoots person in rural Brown County; Indiana State Police investigating

BROWN COUNTY — Indiana State Police is investigating after a police officer shot a person late Wednesday in Brown County.

It happened as Nashville police and Brown County Sheriff's deputies were responding to a report of a suicidal subject, according to Indiana State Police.

Officers were dispatched about 9 p.m. to a home in rural Brown County. Police did not further specify the home's location.

There, they encountered a male outside the home. At some point, he pointed a handgun toward police, prompting one of the officers to shoot him, ISP said.

The person was then flown to an Indianapolis hospital for "potentially life-threatening injuries," ISP said. His condition was unknown as of midnight Thursday.

No one else was injured in the encounter, ISP said.

State Police said the identity of the male and the officers involved will be released at a later time.

"This is an active and ongoing criminal investigation by the Indiana State Police. Once the criminal investigation is complete, the investigation will be turned over to the Brown County Prosecutor for review and determination of charges, if any, to be filed," ISP said in a statement.

Additional details were not immediately disclosed.

This is a developing story.