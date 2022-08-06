Watch Now
Officials searching for man accused of shooting 4 individuals

Photo Provided / FBI
Stephen A. Marlow and the white car he has been believed to have fled in.
Posted at 6:19 PM, Aug 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-06 18:19:00-04

OHIO — Officials are looking for Stephen A. Marlow, 39, who is accused of killing four people on August 5, in Butler Township, Ohio.

According to officials, Marlow has ties to Indianapolis, Chicago, Illinios, and Lexington, Kentucky. Malow is believed to have fled the area in a white 2007 Ford Edge SUV with an Ohio plate that reads JES9806.

Police told WCPO the shooting happened at approximately 11:42 a.m. at the 7200 block of Hardwicke Place, where two houses were a part of the crime scene.

In a media briefing at the scene, Butler Township Police Chief John Porter said all four victims were pronounced deceased at the scene.

Marlow is described as a white man with brown hair and blue eyes. He stands at 5 feet and 11 inches and weighs 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing shorts and a yellow T-shirt.

According to WCPO, he names of the victims have not been released, and it is not clear what led to the shooting.

Officials say Marlow should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information concerning this case, please contact the FBI's Toll-Free Tipline at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324). You may also contact your local FBI office, the nearest American Embassy or Consulate, or you can submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.

This is a developing story.

