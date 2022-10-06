Ohio woman charged in hit-and-run that killed Indiana boy

ANGOLA, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say an Ohio woman accused of striking two northeastern Indiana boys with her SUV, fatally injuring one of them, allegedly fled the scene and tried to conceal her involvement in the weekend accident.

Forty-five-year-old Hope Ann Richmond of Montpelier, Ohio, is charged with three felonies, including leaving the scene of an accident causing death and leaving the scene of an accident causing serious bodily injury.

The Herald Republican of Angola reports that she was charged in Saturday night’s accident along a Steuben County road that killed 13-year-old Wayden Bennett, 13, of Angola, and left 12-year-old Ryly Cumings, 12, of Angola, with a head laceration.