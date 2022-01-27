One critical after shooting near East 19th and North Rural streets in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — A person is in critical condition after they were shot Thursday afternoon on the east side of Indianapolis, according to police.

Around 1:30 p.m., Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to investigate the report of a person shot in the area of East 19th Street and North Rural Street.

Officers found a person with at least one apparent gunshot wound in critical condition, IMPD Lt. Shane Foley said.

An officer at the scene told WRTV officers were in the area conducting surveillance for an unrelated investigation when the incident happened.

Two people were detained, the officer said.

Additional information hasn't been released at this time.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477).

This is a breaking and developing story. It will be updated as more information is confirmed.

WRTV Photographer Dave Franklin contributed to this report.