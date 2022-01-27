Watch
One dead after shooting near 38th and White River Parkway in Indianapolis

WRTV Photo/Dave Marren
A person was killed in a shooting on Thursday, January 27, 2022, on the northwest side of Indianapolis, according to police.
Posted at 3:20 PM, Jan 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-27 15:20:57-05

INDIANAPOLIS — A person is dead after a shooting Thursday afternoon on the northwest side of Indianapolis, according to police.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called around 2:30 p.m. to the area near West 38th Street and North White River Parkway East Drive on the report of a person shot.

When they arrived, they found a person with at least one gunshot wound who was dead, IMPD Officer William Young said.

Additional information hasn't been released at this time.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS(8477).

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

