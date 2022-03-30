One dead after shooting near Castleton in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — One person has died after a shooting near Castleton in Indianapolis.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the 9400 block of Timber View Dr. for a report of a person shot. Arriving officers found one victim with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.

That victim was transported to the hospital where they later died. The victim's identity has not been released.

WRTV / Brad Forestal A man has died after being found shot in the 9400 block of Timber View Dr. near Castleton. The shooting happened on March 30, 2022.



Shortly after the shooting IMPD Lt. Shane Foley said officers had taken the person they believed to be responsible for the shooting into custody. No other details or info about the shooting has been released at this time.

Anyone with information should contact IMPD or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.