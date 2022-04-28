One dead, one critical after shooting in food mart parking lot in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead and another is in critical condition after they were shot during a possible online purchase transaction early Thursday morning on the west side of Indianapolis, according to police.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called around 2:15 a.m. to the 2900 block of West Kessler Boulevard North Drive on the report of a person shot.

When they arrived, officers found two men who were shot, IMPD Major Kerry Buckner said. One man had died and the other was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Buckner said it appears the shooting could have been connected to an online merchandise exchange but detectives are still investigating.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477).

WRTV Photographer Eldon Wheeler and Reporter Kelsey Anderson contributed to this report.