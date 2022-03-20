Two dead after shooting near Stop 11 and Shelby Street

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people are dead after a shooting Saturday evening on the south side of Indianapolis, according to police.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the scene around 8:15 p.m. near Stop 11 Road and Shelby Street. This is just west of U.S. 31.

IMPD Officer Samone Burris said two people have died after the shooting.

Additional information hasn't been released at this time.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477).

