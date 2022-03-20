Watch
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local NewsIndianapolis Crime News

Actions

Two dead after shooting near Stop 11 and Shelby Street

police lights file
Andrew Smith/WRTV Photo
File photo of police lights
police lights file
Posted at 9:15 PM, Mar 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-19 21:34:44-04

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people are dead after a shooting Saturday evening on the south side of Indianapolis, according to police.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the scene around 8:15 p.m. near Stop 11 Road and Shelby Street. This is just west of U.S. 31.

IMPD Officer Samone Burris said two people have died after the shooting.

Additional information hasn't been released at this time.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477).

MORE STORIES: 2022 Marion County homicide map | 2022 Marion County homicide victims | 2021 Marion County homicide victims

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD NOW