Watch
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local NewsIndianapolis Crime News

Actions

One found dead after shooting on Werges Avenue in Indianapolis

impd.jpg
Smith, Andrew
Changes could be on the way for IMPD
impd.jpg
Werges Avenue fatal
Werges Avenue fatal
Posted at 2:27 PM, Apr 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-18 16:04:22-04

INDIANAPOLIS — A person is dead after a shooting Monday afternoon on the southeast side of Indianapolis, according to police.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called around 2 p.m. to the 2300 block of East Werges Avenue on the report of a person shot. This is south of East Troy Avenue and South Keystone Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a person who was dead with at least one apparent gunshot wound, IMPD Officer William Young said.

He was pronounced dead in a front yard in the area.

Police say they're investigating the shooting as a homicide.

Additional details haven't been released at this time.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477).

MORE STORIES: 2022 Marion County homicide map | 2022 Marion County homicide victims | 2021 Marion County homicide victims

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Click here now to sign up!