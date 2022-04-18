One found dead after shooting on Werges Avenue in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — A person is dead after a shooting Monday afternoon on the southeast side of Indianapolis, according to police.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called around 2 p.m. to the 2300 block of East Werges Avenue on the report of a person shot. This is south of East Troy Avenue and South Keystone Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a person who was dead with at least one apparent gunshot wound, IMPD Officer William Young said.

He was pronounced dead in a front yard in the area.

Police say they're investigating the shooting as a homicide.

Additional details haven't been released at this time.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477).