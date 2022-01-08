One found shot and killed inside car on Bolton Avenue in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — A person was found shot and killed inside a vehicle on the east side of Indianapolis late Friday night, according to police.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the scene around 11 p.m. in the 1300 block of Bolton Avenue. This is near East 10th Street and North Arlington Avenue.

IMPD Officer William Young said officers found the person, a male, inside a car when they arrived.

Homicide detectives are investigating the incident.

The case has been assigned to Detective Stephen Smalley. Anyone with information is asked to contact him at 317-327-3475 or email him at Stephen.Smalley@indy.gov.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477) or online.

