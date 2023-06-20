One injured after shots fired while group of teens gathered at church on Indy's west side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a juvenile was shot in a church parking lot on the city's west side.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to a church near Northwestway Park on 62nd Street just before 9 p.m. for a report of a disturbance involving juveniles.

Officers arrived to find a large gathering with one juvenile suffering from a gunshot wound to their leg. The victim's identity has not been released.

IMPD Lt. Larry Stargel says officers witnessed two juvenile suspects drive away from the scene. The vehicle they were driving was found a short time later near 56th Street and two juveniles were taken into custody. One weapon was located at the scene.

Because they are juveniles, their identities will not be released.

"Thanks to our officers we were able to apprehend both suspects that were involved and recovered a gun, so we got another gun off the street," Stargel said.

Stargel says their preliminary investigation indicates that the juveniles were having some sort of gathering in the area when the shooting took place. The exact details have not been released at this time.

"There was a gathering of juveniles over here just congregating together and then one thing led to another, which involved guns," Stargel said. "Something we don't understand... why juveniles are over here with guns causing this kind of violence that we're trying to obviously tamp down on."

The shooting remains under investigation, if you have any information contact IMPD or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.