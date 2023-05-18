One person dead after shooting at Beech Grove apartment complex

BEECH GROVE — A man is dead and another man is in custody after a shooting at an apartment complex in Beech Grove.

Police were called to the apartments in the 100 block of Diplomat Court around 2:40 p.m. on May 18 for a report of a person shot.

Arriving officers located an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was pronounced dead.

Police say an adult male was taken into custody shortly after the shooting. No additional details have been released at this time.

Anyone with information should contact the Beech Grove Police Department or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.