One person dead after shooting on Indy's northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after a shooting on Indianapolis' northeast side.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to Community East Hospital for a report of a person shot around 10:30 p.m. for a report of a person who showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound.

The victim died from their injuries while being treated at the hospital.

Police have not released any details about the victim. Their name and cause of death will be released by the Marion County Coroner.

According to police, the shooting may have taken place in the 3400 block of E. 38th Street.

At this time no additional details have been released. The shooting remains under investigation.

If you have any information contact IMPD or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.