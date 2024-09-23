Ordinance introduced to City-County Council regarding street takeovers, "spinning"

INDIANAPOLIS — An ordinance was introduced to the Indianapolis City-County Council to give police more authority to take cars and issue fines for those involved in illegal street takeovers. It's a problem that's led to several weekend arrests.

"My worries was, this is crazy. We have to address this. It's absolutely unacceptable for officers to be attacked that way, on top of the hoods, throwing things at them, shooting guns in the air. It's unacceptable in the civilized community, and it comes to an end real soon, real soon," said LeRoy Robinson.

City-County Councilor LeRoy Robinson said immediate action is needed after seeing video of barricades, gas, signs and more being thrown at police cruisers with officers inside last weekend.

IMPD officers attacked, cars damaged in responding to street racing events

"At least 10 councilors have had reports from their communities. Both sides are getting reports from their communities saying 'hey, we gotta do something.'" Robinson said. "So, we later introduced this proposal tonight to do something to address this issue, to keep our citizens safe and keep our IMPD officers safe."

IMPD sent messages to drivers all week and weekend saying there would be a zero tolerance for this action with a hope people would listen.

Police said throughout the weekend at least 7 arrests were made, at least 4 vehicles were towed and two guns were taken. 40 tickets were also issued for spinning and street takeovers.

Metro police partnered with state troopers to crack down on the illegal activity.

"We did increase significantly from our normal weekend manpower for this detail, and we even brought troopers in from outside districts to help," said Sgt. John Perrine.

Although spinners have challenged officers and said they're not backing down, ISP Sgt. John Perrine said the joint police tactics worked.

"By all measures, this was a successful weekend based on all the information we had and kind of what we expected, and we don't measure that by how many arrests were made. We look more how many arrests were not made," said Sgt. Perrine.

Perrine said the helicopter was a very useful tool. "That helicopter is very versatile and where it can go and what it can see. Bu,t the biggest benefit is the officer safety that it provides for us," he said.

Lavonia Stockett works off Georgetown Rd. where spinners hangout. She said the damage is still left behind and hopes the ordinance passes.

"That's what they need to do. They don't need to be riding around here tearing people's property up. Someone is going to get hurt," she said.

Robinson believes taking their cars, impeding their way of life and giving fines up to $250 will help crack down on the illegal activity.

"But primarily it's the drivers, the ones who commit these offenses," Robinson said. "If officers are on the scene and you are driving the vehicle, you're spinning, you're racing, are you are doing things that are illegal — reckless driving, injuring people — officers will take your car on the spot prior to any type of adjudication in the courtroom," said Robinson.

He also says that not only drivers, but those promoting the events will face consequences.

The ordinance will be discussed during Wednesday's Public Safety Committee meeting. It could be voted on by the full council on October 7th.