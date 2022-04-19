Owners start process to evict event center where six people were shot in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — The business operating an event center where six people were shot earlier this month is being evicted.

Sojos Capital, which owns the building Team One Event Center is operating in, tells WRTV paperwork to file an eviction has been turned into the Pike Township Small Claims Court and the process is underway.

The eviction comes after six people were shot, one fatally, after a fight at a birthday party on April 10 in the 4200 block of West 38th Street. Officers found 24-year-old Belansky Fanord dead inside the building.

It's not clear why Sojos Capital decided to evict Team One Event Center and the company has declined to release a formal comment at this time.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Capt. Christopher Boomershine said he hopes the eviction will go through and it will solve what he calls a "problem" business in the community.

Boomershine said IMPD is "obviously" watching the owner to see where they might open up again.

"Commonly we find the same promoters or persons open these types of establishments," Boomershine said. "Once we get them closed, they move to another location for new opportunities."

In recent months, IMPD appears to be using the licenses and legal processes as a way to crack down on businesses where violent crimes have happened.

