Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local NewsIndianapolis Crime News

Actions

Part of I-65 closed from officer involved shooting

Officer Involved Shooting
WRTV
Officer Involved Shooting
Posted at 4:48 PM, Mar 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-29 17:13:14-04

INDIANAPOLIS — An officer-involved shooting has part of I-65 shut down at Kessler Blvd.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers are responding to the incident in the southbound lanes.

No officers have been injured, according to police.

At this time, Eastbound 38th St. at Kessler Blvd is closed. Officers are asking drivers to avoid the area.

Police have not released any information on who fired shots and whether anyone else was injured at this time.

The suspect was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

This is a developing story and we will provide more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CLICK HERE