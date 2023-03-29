Part of I-65 closed from officer involved shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — An officer-involved shooting has part of I-65 shut down at Kessler Blvd.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers are responding to the incident in the southbound lanes.

No officers have been injured, according to police.

At this time, Eastbound 38th St. at Kessler Blvd is closed. Officers are asking drivers to avoid the area.

Police have not released any information on who fired shots and whether anyone else was injured at this time.

The suspect was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

This is a developing story and we will provide more information as it becomes available.