Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run in Greenwood, official says

GREENWOOD — A male pedestrian was killed in a hit and run late Wednesday, an official said.
A source told WRTV it happened at Ind. 135 and Fairview Place.
The victim's age and other identifying information was not immediately available.
Greenwood police responded to the scene.
WRTV has reached out to the Greenwood Police Department.
This is a developing story.
