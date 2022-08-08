Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on Indianapolis' southwest side, police say

INDIANAPOLIS — A pedestrian was killed in a suspected hit-and-run collision late Sunday on the city's southwest side, police say.

Officers found the male victim while responding about 11:40 p.m. to the intersection of Mooresville and Mann roads, near Kentucky Avenue, for a report of a person struck, according to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Lt. Shane Foley.

Police told WRTV at the scene that the male victim was confirmed dead. A damaged walker was seen laying on the ground in the area.

"I don’t have any suspect information or know if the deceased is juvenile or adult," Foley said in an email.

Authorities haven't released any additional information.

This is a developing story.