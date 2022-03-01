Pedestrian seriously injured in hit-and-run crash at 38th and Englewood

INDIANAPOLIS — A pedestrian was seriously injured late Monday when they were struck on the city's northeast side by a driver who fled the scene of the crash, according to police.
It happened about 9 p.m. at East 38th Street and Hamilton Drive, said IMPD Officer William Young.
The pedestrian suffered serious bodily injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
It's not yet clear what direction the driver fled in, or what type of car they were in. Additional details were not immediately available.
A search for the driver is underway.
This is a developing story.
TOP STORIES: Southside Indianapolis homeless camp cleared after orders by INDOT | Family identifies victim in fatal shooting at Chuck E. Cheese | Golfing center coming to Southwest Indianapolis near White River | Twin Lakes High School student, ISP trooper mother dead in Monticello house fire | Employee: suspect who allegedly abandoned son was acting belligerent