Pedestrian seriously injured in hit-and-run crash at 38th and Englewood

INDIANAPOLIS — A pedestrian was seriously injured late Monday when they were struck on the city's northeast side by a driver who fled the scene of the crash, according to police.

It happened about 9 p.m. at East 38th Street and Hamilton Drive, said IMPD Officer William Young.

The pedestrian suffered serious bodily injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

It's not yet clear what direction the driver fled in, or what type of car they were in. Additional details were not immediately available.

A search for the driver is underway.

This is a developing story.