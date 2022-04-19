'Sheridan was this big ball of light': Sister remembers brother killed in Monday shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — Raven Krzyzanowski describes her brother Sheridan Tom Jr. as a unique, innocent soul who left a good legacy.

The 32-year-old Indianapolis man died Monday after a shooting in the 2300 block of E Werges Avenue. He had just celebrated his birthday on April 10.

"You'd never meet anyone else like him," Krzyzanowski said. "I knew before that he was loved by a lot of people, but now that this has happened ... if you start scrolling on his Facebook page, you're not going to be able to see the end of the people that loved him and that will miss him."

Provided

She says she's been in disbelief since hearing of Sheridan's death and that someone could have killed him.

"I just felt like there's no way because Sheridan of all people, if his murderer truly knew him, he never would have thought of raising a gun to him," Krzyzanowski said.

Krzyzanowski tells WRTV her older brother inspired and impacted her.

"I have someone to truly look up to; I would tell him obviously how much I love him," she said. "He left in a stage of his life where ... there were big moves about to be made, and then someone took all of that."

As for Tom's killer, Krzyzanowski says they "took so much" and one day, because of her faith in God, she will forgive. She hopes justice will be served.

"Give families a chance to watch their kids grow. It's not fair right now; it's just not fair. I understand we all have an expiration date, but this was far too soon and it was at the worst timing because he was doing so good," she said. "Just do the right thing and let somebody live."

Anyone with information about Tom's death should contact Detective Christopher Edwards at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or e-mail him at Christopher.Edwards@indy.gov.