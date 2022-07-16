'Very smart, very sweet': Family remembers 15-year-old who was shot, killed

INDIANAPOLIS — Sadayveon Edwards' cousin, Nicole Glass, describes him as a goofy, charismatic teenager.

"He was an honor student, everyone he came into contact with he made friends with," Glass said. "Very smart, very sweet kid."

Edwards was fatally shot early Tuesday morning on the city's northeast side.

Glass says the 15-year-old loved family time and now, they are left to pick up the pieces from the tragedy.

"His parents are broken, they're sad. The family is hurt ... he was a kid, he was 15-years-old," Glass said. "So full of life, so full of energy and that's been snatched from us ... you don't expect to bury a child."

Provided by family

Edwards was buried earlier this week. No arrests have been announced in the case as of Saturday.

"If anybody knows anything, put yourself in that position if it was your son, if it was your cousin, if it was your nephew," Glass said. "[The family] is left to support each other, love on each other and get through this together ... we believe strongly in God and that He's the only person that can get us through this."

Anyone with more information on the shooting should contact IMPD at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS).