Person critically injured in shooting near Horizon House on east side

E Washington Shooting.jpg
WRTV
E Washington Shooting.jpg
Posted at 7:24 AM, Sep 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-21 07:24:28-04

INDIANAPOLIS — A person was critically injured Thursday morning in a shooting near Horizon House on the city's east side.

IMPD reported to a call of a person shot in the 1000 block of E. Washington. There they found a person with gunshot wounds.

According to police, the shooting happened on Horizon House property and the suspect, who left on foot, is on surveillance cameras.

According to their website, Horizon House supports our neighbors experiencing homelessness with integrated, comprehensive services so they can secure and maintain housing.

The person was transported to a local hospital.

