Man dies after officers find them shot near parked car in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — A man is dead after Indianapolis police officers found them shot near a parked and running car with music on early Thursday morning.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers found the man around 2:30 a.m. in the 3600 block of Illinois Street with at least one apparent gunshot wound.

He was found near a sidewalk and the parked car, IMPD Capt. Kimberly Young said. He was taken to a hospital where he died.

Additional details haven't been released.

The homicide investigation is being led by Detective Larry Craciunoiu. Anyone with information is asked to call him at 317-327-3475 or email him at Larry.Craciunoiu@indy.gov.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477).