Person found shot inside home on east side of Indianapolis dies

INDIANAPOLIS — A person was found shot inside a home Monday morning on the east side of Indianapolis, according to police.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the scene around 5:20 a.m. on North Gray Street just north of East Washington Street.

The person, a male, who was shot was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, according to IMPD. They later died.

Their identity hasn't been released.

Their death marks the ninth homicide investigation in Indianapolis since Friday. Several others were injured.

Additional details surrounding the shooting haven't been released at this time.

The homicide investigation is being led by IMPD Detective Chris Craighill. Anyone with information is asked to contact him at 317-327-3475 or at Chris.Craighill@indy.gov.

Tips can also be reported anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477) or online.